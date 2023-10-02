The 2023-23 NBA season is just less than a month away, but up to this point, the Philadelphia 76ers are still left dealing with an offseason saga with James Harden. It is no longer a secret that the Sixers superstar guard and former league Most Valuable Player wants out of Philly. His desire to be traded away from Philadelphia has been among the hottest topics in the offseason.

However, Philadelphia big man and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid said that he still hopes that Harden will ultimately be convinced to stay with the team (via Tim Bontemps of ESPN).

Joel Embiid: “I'm happy with what we have.” Reinforces that he simply believes he needs to stay healthy all the way through the playoffs for this team to have a chance. He says he's excited about what Tyrese Maxey can do, and hopes James Harden will be back in the fold.

Harden's first full season with the Sixers did not result in a championship parade in downtown Philadelphia, leaving some to question whether it's still worth it for the Sixers to keep the duo of Harden and Embiid going. The Sixers have not traded Harden yet, but they seem to be still in the process of finding a way to unload the bearded superstar. At the same time, the relationship between Harden and the Sixers front office, particularly Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, might already be beyond repair.

In any case, the Sixers still have the commitment of Embiid, who will look to follow up on his MVP campaign with an even better individual season.