Paige Bueckers added another milestone to her rookie season with a 21-point and 7-assist performance in the Dallas Wings’ thrilling 88-85 home loss to the Atlanta Dream. Despite the defeat, Bueckers made history by surpassing Sue Bird for the second-most games in WNBA rookie history with at least 15 points and 5 assists, reaching the mark in 11 games. Only Caitlin Clark recorded more, with 30 such games during her 2024 rookie campaign.

The game itself was a back-and-forth battle featuring multiple lead changes and deadlocks before Naz Hillmon drilled a buzzer-beating three with 2.6 seconds left to seal Atlanta’s victory. Bueckers scored nine of her 21 points in the final five minutes. Her go-ahead corner three at 2:36 gave Dallas a brief lead, only for the Dream to answer immediately before Hillmon’s final blow. That marked Bueckers’ 11th 20-point game of the season in just 21 appearances, placing her among the most prolific rookie scorers in recent memory.

Before this game, Bueckers and Sue Bird had both posted ten games with 15 or more points and 5 or more assists. Now the Wings star stands alone in second place. With Clark’s 30 games ahead, she trails only one fellow first-year performer in that elite category. It is a testament to her scoring and playmaking versatility.

The 23-year-old is not just stacking stats; she ranks among league leaders in scoring and assists. Despite being a rookie, she is the only first-year player this season ranked in the top 10 in points, assists, and steals per game. Her overall averages sit around 18.3 points, 5.5 assists, and nearly two steals per outing—all while shooting efficiently from the field and the free throw line.

Earlier this year, she logged 35 points in a single game, equaling the WNBA rookie single-game high, reinforcing the notion that she belongs at the top of league conversations.

Even as Dallas continues to rebuild and wrestle with injuries and growing pains, the Wings have leaned on Bueckers. She earned a starting role in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game as the only rookie named to the starting five. She also captured Rookie of the Month honors for June after pacing all first-year players in scoring, assists, and steals over the stretch.

Dallas fell in a close one, but Bueckers delivered yet again. Her ability to produce in crunch time earned her praise from both teammates and coaches. Despite the loss, her mark on the rookie record books shines through.

Looking ahead, the Wings still have sixteen regular-season games remaining. If she stays healthy and continues to deliver the way she has, she could narrow the gap on Clark or even get closer to setting a new rookie benchmark. But even without catching Clark this season, Bueckers has already cemented herself as one of the greatest debut seasons in WNBA history.

Dallas may be struggling as a team, but Paige Bueckers is shining. She is rewriting what it means to be a rookie in the WNBA and proving that she is the rising star that fans and analysts expect her to become. Her season remains a story in progress and one that WNBA fans will be watching closely all year.