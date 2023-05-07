A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Despite the fact that Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is currently dealing with a lingering knee injury, the Sixers big man looked perfectly fine in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. A clear testament to this fact is how the newly-minted NBA MVP produced a monster 30-point, 13-rebound double-double in Philly’s 114-102 defeat at the hands of Jayson Tatum and Co.

The Sixers have now released their official injury report for Game 4 on Sunday, and Philly fans have some cause for concern on the Joel Embiid front.

Joel Embiid injury status for Game 4 vs. Celtics

Right now, Embiid is in danger of missing another game in this series after he was listed as questionable to play in Game 4. It’s still the same sprained right knee injury that has put Embiid’s status into question here, and it is clear that he has not fully recovered from the knock as of yet.

The silver lining for Sixers fans here is that Embiid has played in Philly’s last two games after being forced to sit out Game 1. It is also worth noting that he came into Games 2 and 3 as doubtful and questionable, respectively, but was eventually cleared to play prior to tipoff. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we expect this to be the case again on Sunday for Game 4.

This will be a must-win game for the Sixers after conceding home-court advantage back to the Celtics following their Game 3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Suffering another defeat in Game 4 will be disastrous for Embiid and the Sixers as they potentially head back to Boston for Game 5 down 3-1.