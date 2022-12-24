By Sam DiGiovanni · 3 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and James Harden are clicking. During their time together with the Philadelphia 76ers, both stars have shown the ability to shine independently. Recently, though, the Sixers stars are combining their powers to become a frightening pick-and-roll tandem that is leading the team to wins.

In the Sixers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers, their seventh straight, Harden and Embiid went off using the gravity the other one has. The feeds to Embiid culminated in a comeback win as Embiid scored 44 points on 18-30 shooting and Harden notched 20 points and a career-best 21 assists. The Sixers’ bread-and-butter is becoming the EmBeard pick-and-roll and it is helping their offense improve rapidly.

Embiid’s remarkable scoring versatility makes him a guessing game for defenses. He can charge toward the hoop or chill in the midrange and hit the shot or make the pass to a shooter. Harden can make any pass in the book and his change-of-pace attack makes him a scoring threat as well. The Sixers stars can make so much out of one of the most rudimentary actions in basketball.

I love this empty side PnR for the Sixers, with Harden and Embiid, good luck defending this. pic.twitter.com/LOPDo0KWJd — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) December 24, 2022

“I think it depends on game to game,” Embiid said. “You look at a game tonight. The game tonight kind of offered both perspectives as far as teams playing drop and also switching. It’s all about the timing. When [Clippers center Ivica Zubac] was in, I knew I could get that pocket pass every single time and I knew if I went to post, they were just going double all the time. But, the pocket pass midway jumper, that’s my shot. So I’d rather have that than being double-teamed in the post and getting beat up down there. So we just knew how to execute.

“And then as soon as they go to the switching, I think what we’ve gotten better at is just the timing — knowing when he gets the iso or I get the ball at the elbow or I go to the post,” the Sixers superstar continued. “I think that’s where we’ve gotten at. Just the timing, us working together, always talking, and he’s been great. Been on him about taking more catch-and-shoot [threes] and he’s been doing that.”

James Harden’s historic night of dimes showcased how he can be highly impactful even with his best athleticism behind him. He credited Sixers head coach Doc Rivers for allowing him the freedom to cook and having a co-chef like Joel Embiid in the kitchen should lead to delectable results for the Philly offense.

“We got a long way to go,” Embiid said. “I’m not where I need to be and I’m sure he’s not but as the season goes on, we’ll just keep getting better. And I think we gonna get there.”