He’s done it. Joel Embiid is officially your 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player. The announcement was made on Tuesday night right before Game 2 between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat tipped off. It was an emotional moment for the Philadelphia 76ers superstar, and Embiid was clearly over the moon during his interview with NBA on TNT’s Ernie Johnson right after the MVP announcement.

Toward the end of the live interview, Johnson decided to put Embiid on the spot. The renowned NBA broadcaster asked the Sixers big man about his availability for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday amid his knee injury. Embiid didn’t give anything up, though, opting to provide a cryptic response to the loaded question:

“We shall see,” Embiid said with a big smile on his face.

Ernie Johnson asked Joel Embiid if he's going to play Game 2 😂pic.twitter.com/wykj695L92 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

Officially, Embiid is listed as doubtful to play in Game 2. However, the way he answered this question might give the impression that there’s more to this narrative than what’s on the surface. Does Embiid and the Sixers know something that we don’t? Or is he simply overjoyed after winning the MVP title?

Whatever the case may be, you can be sure that Joel Embiid will now be putting his MVP win aside. He will definitely be celebrating this momentous achievement, but the Sixers superstar won’t let this distract him or his team from the task at hand. They’re in a great position right now, and another win in Game 2 against the mighty Celtics would give them an even more significant advantage in this second-round series.