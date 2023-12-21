Joel Embiid went off for another 50-point game in the Sixer's 127-113 victory over the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 51 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes of play for the 76ers, who haven't missed a beat since their trade of James Harden to start the season.

The NBA Twitter community were amped up for Embiid's MVP-level performance against the Timberwolves.

“All those idiot 12-year-old on here who wouldn’t shut up about Embiid only putting up numbers against shitty teams are silent tonight… – 51 Points – 12 Boards In a win against the best record in the league. If you’ve got receipts, let’s see them,” That's Ball Folks podcast host Josh Reynolds boldly said on his social media.

Popular Twitter user @big_business_ said, “Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey tonight: Joel Embiid: 51 PTS 12 REB 17/25 FG Tyrese Maxey: 35 PTS 5 AST 5/12 3FG did it against the best defense in the league”
@LandesBrock tweeted, “Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid just combined for 86 of their team's 127 POINTS … is this the best duo in basketball???” 
“BEAT THE BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE EMBIID THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD MAXEY THE BEST PG IN THE EAST SIXERS WIN” @deanscorpion tweeted.
“HO HUM! A CASUAL 51 FOR JOEL EMBIID IN A WIN AGAINST THE BEST TEAM IN THE WEST” @PhillyFanLife tweeted.
@JEmbiidmuse tweeted, “WHERES EVERYONE THAT SAID EMBIID WOULD DUCK THE T WOLVES AND SAID THAT HE CAN ONLY SCORE ON BAD TEAMS. WHERE. YALL. AT?”
The performance definitely lived up to Embiid's MVP billing. And the Sixers superstar is making a great argument for winning back-to-back MVP awards. He is averaging 35.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game, and 5.9 assists per game in 24 games played. If he continues his offensive proficiency and awe-inspiring moments, it's hard to argue that he isn't be the MVP again this season.
The Sixers play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, December 22nd at 7 PM EST.