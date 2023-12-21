Joel Embiid went off for another 50-point game in the Sixer's 127-113 victory over the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 51 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes of play for the 76ers, who haven't missed a beat since their trade of James Harden to start the season.
WHAT A NIGHT FOR EMBIID 🤯
NEW SEASON-HIGH OF 51 PTS FOR THE REIGNING #KiaMVP ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3FVRSsB940
— NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2023
The NBA Twitter community were amped up for Embiid's MVP-level performance against the Timberwolves.
All those idiot 12 year old on here who wouldn’t shut up about Embiid only putting up numbers against shitty teams are silent tonight…
– 51 Points
– 12 Boards
In a win against the best record in the league. If you’ve got receipts, let’s see them ⬇️pic.twitter.com/l57zaCzRTj
— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) December 21, 2023
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey tonight:
Joel Embiid: 51 PTS 12 REB 17/25 FG
Tyrese Maxey: 35 PTS 5 AST 5/12 3FG
did it against the best defense in the league pic.twitter.com/BfDuNt00t3
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 21, 2023
Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid just combined for 86 🚨 of their team's 127 POINTS … is this the best duo in basketball ??? pic.twitter.com/k7B2CD5NWU
— Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) December 21, 2023
BEAT THE BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE
EMBIID THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD
MAXEY THE BEST PG IN THE EAST
SIXERS WIN pic.twitter.com/PdBsjSYGP7
— dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) December 21, 2023
HO HUM!
A CASUAL 51 FOR JOEL EMBIID IN A WIN AGAINST THE BEST TEAM IN THE WEST pic.twitter.com/l1HtnOSQOR
— Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) December 21, 2023
