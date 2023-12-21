Joel Embiid's 51-point game had NBA Twitter in a frenzy and fans are making a case for him and Maxey as the best duo in the league.

Joel Embiid went off for another 50-point game in the Sixer's 127-113 victory over the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 51 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes of play for the 76ers, who haven't missed a beat since their trade of James Harden to start the season.

WHAT A NIGHT FOR EMBIID 🤯 NEW SEASON-HIGH OF 51 PTS FOR THE REIGNING #KiaMVP ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3FVRSsB940 — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2023

The NBA Twitter community were amped up for Embiid's MVP-level performance against the Timberwolves.

All those idiot 12 year old on here who wouldn’t shut up about Embiid only putting up numbers against shitty teams are silent tonight… – 51 Points

– 12 Boards In a win against the best record in the league. If you’ve got receipts, let’s see them ⬇️pic.twitter.com/l57zaCzRTj — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey tonight: Joel Embiid: 51 PTS 12 REB 17/25 FG Tyrese Maxey: 35 PTS 5 AST 5/12 3FG did it against the best defense in the league pic.twitter.com/BfDuNt00t3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 21, 2023

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid just combined for 86 🚨 of their team's 127 POINTS … is this the best duo in basketball ??? pic.twitter.com/k7B2CD5NWU — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) December 21, 2023

BEAT THE BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE EMBIID THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD MAXEY THE BEST PG IN THE EAST SIXERS WIN pic.twitter.com/PdBsjSYGP7 — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) December 21, 2023

HO HUM! A CASUAL 51 FOR JOEL EMBIID IN A WIN AGAINST THE BEST TEAM IN THE WEST pic.twitter.com/l1HtnOSQOR — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) December 21, 2023

The performance definitely lived up to Embiid's MVP billing. And the Sixers superstar is making a great argument for winning back-to-back MVP awards. He is averaging 35.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game, and 5.9 assists per game in 24 games played. If he continues his offensive proficiency and awe-inspiring moments, it's hard to argue that he isn't be the MVP again this season.

The Sixers play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, December 22nd at 7 PM EST.