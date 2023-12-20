We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the ‘City of Brotherly Love' to face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 112-108 on Monday night. Initially, they fell behind, trailing by 12 points at halftime. But they started to rally in the second half. Then, they completed their comeback in the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 32 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points to go with eight rebounds. Mike Conley had 12 points, while Naz Reid scored 15 off the bench. Significantly, the Wolves shot 49.4 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from the triples. The Timberwolves also made 89.5 percent of their free throws. Lastly, they won the battle of the boards 45-40 while also garnering 10 steals.

The 76ers lost 108-104 to the Chicago Bills at the Wells Fargo Center. To start things off, it was a close game through the first quarter of play. But the Sixers fell behind by 11 at halftime. Then, they trailed by 12 entering the fourth quarter. But the 76ers battled back and even took the lead briefly in the fourth quarter before falling apart. Ultimately, Joel Embiid finished with 40 points and 14 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 29 points and eight assists while shooting 9 for 23 from the field. Overall, the Sixers shot 43.2 percent from the field, including 34.4 percent from the triples. The Sixers committed 12 turnovers.

The 76ers lead the head-to-head series 33-32. Recently, the teams played a battle in Minnesota on November 22, where the Timberwolves defeated the Sixers 112-99. The 76ers have gone 7-3 in the last 10 head-t0-head battles. Additionally, they are 3-2 in five games against the Wolves.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-76ers Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-114)

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves enter this game with the best record in the Western Conference as they have gotten off to an amazing start. Now, they hope to continue the good fortune and certainly have the talent to do so.

Edwards averages 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while being the heartbeat of this team. Furthermore. he is shooting 45.2 percent from the field, including 38.3 percent from the triples. Towns is averaging 22.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. Also, he is shooting 51.5 percent from the floor, including 42.4 percent from the triples. Reid is averaging 13.6 points per game while converting 50.2 percent of his shots. Likewise, Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Gobert is shooting 60.7 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Conley is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

The Wolves are good at shooting, as they rank eighth in field-goal percentage and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are solid from the charity stripe, ranking 11th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Wolves also pull down the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. However, they struggle to hang onto the basketball, ranking 23rd in turnovers. But they are good on the defensive glass, ranking third in blocked shots.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can generate points and build a lead early. Then, they need to hold onto the ball.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers remain one of the stronger teams in the NBA, as they come in with a record of 18-8 while holding onto second place in the Atlantic. Ultimately, they have a good core of players that can play.

Embiid is their best player on the court and the best in the NBA, as he leads the league with 34.4 points per game. Also, he has 11.8 rebounds per game. Embiid is also shooting 53.4 percent from the field, always taking advantage of his opportunities. Meanwhile, Maxey is averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. Maxey is also shooting 46 percent from the field. Likewise, Tobias Harris is consistent, averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Also, De'Anthony Melton is averaging 11.9 points per game.

The Sixers are good at shooting, ranking ninth in field-goal shooting percentage and eighth in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they are elite from the charity stripe, ranking second in free-throw shooting percentage. The 76ers are adept on the boards, ranking fifth in rebounds. Also, they handle the ball well, ranking sixth in turnovers. The 76ers protect the defensive rim well, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid plays well. Also, they must avoid turning the ball over.

Final Timberwolves-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers need to bounce back. While this may be a tough team to do it against, the 76ers are also a good team and will use the energy of their home crowd to take over this game.

Final Timberwolves-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-108)