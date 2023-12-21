Destined for greatness.

It has been another generational season for Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers star could be well on his way to another Most Valuable Player award by the end of the season. This puts him nearer to the top of the all-time best centers like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O'Neal. The Sixers center continues to prove his worth and this time it was at the expense of Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves.

Joel Embiid just recorded his 12th consecutive 30-point and 10-rebound game against the Timberwolves. This has been the most games that someone has notched this feat since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, per StatMuse.

The Sixers superstar did not want to let his guard down in this matchup. He spent 34 minutes on the floor but surely made the most out of it. Embiid got 51 points to propel alongside three assists. His 13 rebounds also rounded out an insanely dominant performance. All of this was too much for Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. The two combined for 50 points but they needed more firepower. Jaden McDaniels added his own 21 points but all of this was instantly matched by Tyrese Maxey's 35-point explosion.

The Sixers now improve to a 19-win record a little over a quarter into the season. With this level of production moving forward, this squad will remain a top contender to make it out of the Eastern Conference. Consistency has been an issue for Embiid and his squad but it does not seem to be bothering them at all this time around.