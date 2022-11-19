Published November 19, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll right now and Joel Embiid is the one generating the bulk of the momentum. The Sixers’ superstar center is absolutely dominating right now. Yes, the insane, high-volume scoring is obviously there and he is starting to turn it on defensively but what’s really making his last few games tremendous is his playmaking.

Over his last few games, Embiid has thrown at least six assists in three straight games. Against a Milwaukee Bucks team with James Harden and Tobias Harris sidelined, he dropped eight assists to help lead the Sixers to a surprise victory, the team’s third straight. He kept his head up and found several guys open near the hoop and behind the arc.

I jumped out of my chair after Embiid made this pass. Joel used a series of fakes on Lopez, got to the elbow, Grayson and Giannis immediately double with Lopez recovered, and Embiid finds Shake for the easy jam off his post gravity. YESSIR JOEL #sixerspic.twitter.com/5wt5gaOcF3 — Jacob Moreno (@Jacobmorenonba) November 19, 2022

When asked how he adjusted to being more of a playmaker with Harden out and Tyrese Maxey leaving the game after the first half with a foot injury, Embiid said that he should look to be a playmaker for the Sixers every night.

“We should be like that every night. That’s how we should be playing,” the Sixers superstar said after the 110-102 win over the Bucks. “I should be more aggressive. I want the ball and not to score, to make sure I get everybody involved — myself, my teammates. I believe that when I have the ball there’s so much attention being created and I can make my teammates’ lives easier. It’s been like that [for] the past few games. It doesn’t matter when they come back. We just have to keep going, offensively and defensively.”

Joel Embiid is showing his playmaking amid a stretch of overall dominance that the NBA has never seen before. Although Embiid is still very prone to turnovers via inaccurate passing and miscommunications with teammates, he is putting on a clinic on how to find open teammates for easy shots. And his teammates are helping him out by finding those spots.

The Sixers’ latest wins have been characterized by great defense and an inconsistent offense. Embiid said that they should be able to score frequently because of the many options they have. One of them, as has been the case for several games now, is his timely playmaking that takes advantage of his great scoring repertoire.