Published November 19, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Joel Embiid is on a total heater right now. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is not only leading the team to wins but is putting up some absurd stat lines. In the Sixers’ 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Embiid went for a hat trick of superb games and made some history in the process.

Embiid’s 59-point, near-quadruple-double that made all sorts of history came in between games where he tallied 42 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and 32 points, 11 rebounds eight assists and three blocks. According to the Sixers’ official stats page, no player in NBA history has recorded over 130 points, 30 rebounds, 20 assists and 10 blocks across three games…save for one: Joel Embiid.

.@Sixers@JoelEmbiid is the first player since blocks became an official stat in 73-74 to post 130+ points, 30+ rebounds, 20+ assists and 10+ blocks over a three-game span. Since 11/12, Embiid is averaging 44.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 4.0 blocks per contest. pic.twitter.com/nSxr3V6UVM — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) November 19, 2022

Even when considering that superstars from earlier in league history like Wilt Chamberlain could have potentially put up a stretch like that, Joel Embiid is at least the first player in nearly 50 years to pull it off. All-time greats — especially among big men with the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan — have come and gone in those nearly five decades but none have done what Embiid is doing right now.

The Sixers needed a big game from Embiid with three other starters dealing with injuries and they got one. With each game resulting in a Philadelphia victory against one of the better teams in the league, it’s safe to say that this stretch is one of the greatest that we’ve ever seen. The Sixers will have another game the following day against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Joel Embiid will try to make it four masterclasses in a row.