Sixers guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr sustained injuries in a hit-and-run accident last week, and now the story gets a major plot twist

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized in Philadelphia after reportedly getting hit by a vehicle last week.

The story is that Oubre had been walking as a pedestrian when he was hit by a car, landing him in the hospital. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

The Sixers wing was in stable condition and ended up getting released on Saturday night, but it was clear he would miss some time due to his injuries. Reports have come out indicating that Oubre suffered broken ribs and quite a few cuts and bruises as a result of the incident, which will cause him to miss some time for the Sixers moving forward.

In a shocking twist, surveillance footage of the scene reportedly doesn't show a hit-and-run, according to Max Marin, Ximena Conde, and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer:

“Surveillance footage recovered so far in the alleged hit-and-run that injured Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. shows no evidence that a crash occurred at the Center City intersection where Oubre reported being hit on Saturday night,” police said.

“The Police Department currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision,” Sgt. Eric Gripp, a department spokesperson, said Wednesday. “We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit.”'

The police have not accused Oubre of anything, and the investigation is ongoing. With Oubre being new to the Sixers (and therefore Philadelphia) and shaken up by the events that took place, it's possible that he gave inaccurate information.