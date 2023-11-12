Sixers guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr was hit by a motor vehicle in Philadelphia and has been taken to a hospital.

“Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in Center City, Philadelphia tonight and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, a Sixers spokesman tells ESPN. Oubre Jr., is currently in stable condition.”

The injuries sustained by Kelly Oubre Jr. don't seem to be life-threatening, but he is expected to “miss significant” time, per Sixers representatives (h/t Wojnarowski). There also appears to be a good chance that he will be able to make it back to action within the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, are with Oubre Jr., at the hospital. He is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but those aren’t considered to be season-ending. Local authorities are investigating the incident.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. to miss time

Kelly Oubre Jr. last saw action on the court during a 114-106 victory on the road over the Detroit Pistons, scoring eight points with eight rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes of duty.

Oubre has been among the most productive Sixers players this season, greatly playing his role in support of Joel Embiid. On the season, Oubre, who inked a one-year, $2.89 million deal with the Sixers in the offseason, is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

With the former Kansas Jayhawks star sidelined, the Sixers will have more on the plates of the likes of Furkan Korkmaz, Jaden Springer, and Nic Batum.