Current Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. spoke with The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania about his off-season and his experience through free agency. He's coming off of a career-best season where he averaged 20.3 points per game with the Charlotte Hornets, but said he felt “under-appreciated” by his efforts.

“(Free agency) was very disheartening. I gave my all to that city, as I do with every single team I've played before and it was a place I called for the time I was there and can see myself growing there. But obviously, business is what it is,” Oubre said. “I guess my efforts felt as if they were a little unappreciated. I had to take that on the chin.”

Oubre looking to keep up solid play with 76ers

Oubre did ponder that one would think having a career-best season would prompt the team to keep him, but said he's not going to sit and ask “Why?” but he's looking to do it again with the 76ers. When asked if he feels there is a different aura between the Hornets and 76ers organizations, he put it simple by answering “yes.”

“From just coming into this new opportunity and seeing just how much they put into the team, to the players, I really feel like I'm in the NBA now,” Oubre said to Charania. “The first couple weeks I've been here, I was like ‘Wow, this is nice.' There's a big difference because it starts from the top, if your owners and the people that are funding the team put all their energy and efforts to making sure we do our jobs easier, that says everything.”

Oubre started the season with a bang as he scored 27 points in the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks and is looking to keep it up as the next game for the 76ers is Thursday against the Toronto Raptors.