CAMDEN, NJ — The Philadelphia 76ers will look to pick up one more win at home before heading on a road trip as they host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Stopping the star guard will be at the top of the Sixers’ to-do list.

SGA has been one of the best scorers all season long across the NBA, averaging 30.8 points while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep. Philly held him to a season-low 14 points in their previous matchup but he is still a highly skilled guard. Matisse Thybulle, one of the Sixers’ best perimeter defenders, broke down what makes him so difficult to guard.

“He plays at a weird pace. So, it’s just hard to time,” Thybulle said. “As a defender, you get used to being able to anticipate things. Because he’s kind of off-beat in how he takes steps and moves, it can catch people off guard.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to contort his body, change directions and finish around the hoop (all while being a solid shooter) has made him an All-Star-caliber player that leads the young Thunder roster. Another one of Oklahoma City’s key contributors is Isaiah Joe. The former Sixers guard averages just 7.0 points per game but shoots 43.5 percent from deep, the best percentage on his squad and one of the 10-best marks in the entire league.

“He was in the film knocking down threes,” Thybulle said. “He’s definitely someone that we need to be careful with. He comes off the bench and makes a huge difference for this team, as far as being a spark offensively. As a friend and an old teammate, I’m really happy to see the success he’s been having.”

Despite the talent from each of the Thunder guards, as well as other young players like Josh Giddey, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams, the Sixers expect to secure the win.