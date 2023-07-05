After James Harden decided to opt into his $35.6 million option with the Philadelphia 76ers, it was reported that the two sides will work on a trade to get The Beard out of Philly. While the Sixers are talking to teams, however, there hasn't been much progress when it comes to moving Harden.

Apparently, though, the Sixers might be the one to blame for that. According to the latest updates, Philly's asking price in a Harden trade remains too high, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“If it was up to the Sixers, they would get James Harden enthusiastic about playing next season… The Sixers have been talking to teams about trades for James Harden. Their asking price is really high,” Woj said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

That demand could be what has been turning off the Philly's potential suitors for James Harden. Nonetheless, it's also hard not to theorize that the Sixers purposely set their asking price really high because they don't want to part ways with Harden.

As reported earlier, team president Daryl Morey is still trying to convince Harden to stay in Philly. Morey is said to have high hopes that his relationship with the 2018 NBA MVP will help in their conversations to find a resolution on their issue.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like a trade for Harden won't come any time soon. It might well drag until training camp or worst, until the season starts. It won't be new for Harden, though, since he has forced his way out of a team before.