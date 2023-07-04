James Harden wants out of Philly. The Philadelphia 76ers star has officially requested a trade after a disagreement regarding his most recent contract. Most fans want this situation to get resolved as soon as possible, just so that the team can focus on other stuff. However… this saga might drag on in an eerily familiar way due to Adrian Wojnarowski's latest report, sourced by Evan Sidery.

Daryl Morey hopes to convince James Harden to stay with the Sixers next season, per @wojespn: – Sixers would love to keep Harden next season. Morey believes his relationship with Harden could help change his current thoughts on returning. – Still talking to teams about a… pic.twitter.com/YH5HZm5mTO — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 4, 2023

While Morey hopes to change Harden's mind, that hasn't stopped the Sixers GM from looking for potential trades. Wojnarowski mentioned the Clippers (despite some hiccups) as the primary suitor for the star. Woj also notes that the James Harden trade saga could drag on until training camp in September.

Sixers fans know this feeling a little too well. If you recall, another former star in Ben Simmons requested a trade from the team a couple of years ago. Despite the request, Morey refused to trade the star as soon as possible, waiting until the trade deadline to deal Simmons for… ironically, James Harden. Philly fans have to be feeling some sort of deja vu, since they're about experience the same thing again.

Morey is known to be a rock when it comes to trade negotiations. By that, we mean that he doesn't budge in his demands. He's not willing to settle for less: he wants the best for his team, no matter what. Will Morey be able to convince Harden to stay? And if he doesn't want to, what kind of package will he get for the star?