The Philadelphia 76ers' Nick Nurse era is about to begin and Sixers fans are hoping that the one-time NBA champion coach is the right man who will finally lead this squad to glory. The front office is giving Nurse as much leeway as they can, which apparently, also includes the freedom to hire his own coaching staff.

According to Sixers beat reporter Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Nurse has decided to bring one of his former assistants to Philly as part of his staff. This comes in the form of former Villanova standout and 12-year NBA veteran Doug West.

Nurse and West first crossed paths during their stint with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League. At that time, West served as an assistant for Nurse, and it is clear that the pair formed quite a bond during their time together. So much so, that West emerged as one of the first names on Nurse's list now that he's taken on a new role with the Sixers.

After four successful years with Villanova, West entered the NBA Draft in 1989. He was selected as the No. 38 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played the first nine seasons of his career. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard then took his talents to the Vancouver Grizzlies, where he suited up for three years before retiring in 2001.

Doug West has been in the high school coaching scene for quite some time now. His last stint was as a head coach for his alma mater, Altoona Area High School. His new role with the Sixers is West's first foray into the NBA as a coach.