The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason has been focused mostly on James Harden's trade request and how the team will react. In the meantime, they are looking to replenish depth. Their latest signing, 25-year-old center Mo Bamba, will serve as a backup for Joel Embiid.

Bamba is signing a one-year deal with the Sixers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The contract is a minimum deal, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. The former first-round draft pick will play behind Embiid on a Philly team that lost multiple players to free agency, including one of their backup centers, Montrezl Harrell.

In 49 games last season (40 with the Orlando Magic and nine with the Los Angeles Lakers), Bamba averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep. His ability to shoot at his size — standing at 7-foot-0 with a 7-foot-10 wingspan — gives him intriguing upside as someone who could potentially spend time playing alongside Embiid for short spurts.

Bamba's addition gives the Sixers some length and athleticism off the bench, though his addition is a curious one given that Paul Reed, who emerged as a fan favorite and quality backup for Embiid, remains unsigned. However, the Sixers still have serious interest in keeping him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Philadelphia is bringing in Bamba with the intention of keeping restricted free agent Paul Reed, but Bamba gives the Sixers some security behind Joel Embiid if they do lose Reed,” writes Wojnarowski, adding to multiple reports stating that Reed and Philly are interested in a reunion. Reed is a restricted free agent, so the only way he would leave is if the team chose not to match an offer sheet he signed.

There is already some familiarity between Bamba and the Sixers. In January of 2022, Bamba scored a career-high 32 points in Wells Fargo Center, though it came in a losing effort. Embiid and Bamba have been friends over the years, with the Sixers superstar throwing down a huge dunk against him in a scrimmage to welcome Bamba to the NBA.

Embiid says “welcome to the f-cking league” to Mo Bamba 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdlTvI6Uji — drew (@sixersruinedme) June 28, 2018

Mo Bamba joins Patrick Beverley as the only other free-agent addition for the Sixers who has NBA experience. Philly signed undrafted free agents Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith to two-way deals.