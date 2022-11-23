Published November 23, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers took down the Brooklyn Nets without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers made an all-around effort to take the win by a score of 115-106. Tobias Harris led the game in scoring with 24 points but was too close for comfort to joining his fellow starters on the bench with an injury again.

Right at the beginning of the second half, Harris — who missed the Sixers’ last two games due to hip soreness — injured his right ankle and walked off to the locker room slowly. After less than four minutes of game time, he returned and he completely owned the game the rest of the way, leading Philadelphia to a win despite being badly undermanned.

Following his big game, Harris confirmed it was his ankle that he injured and that coming into the game he was “not fully 100 percent. But, you know, for me, I wasn’t allowing us to go out there with four starters on the bench. So, I came back in the third quarter. [I] did a little stuff in the hallway here, and said I’m good enough to go and give something. So, then I went out there and did the crazy dunk, so it felt good at that point.”

Harris said he did some meditation, which helped him get his mind in the right place. He scored 18 points in the second half to go along with three rebounds and three assists by getting to his spot in the midrange. His highlight of the night was throwing down a thunderous dunk in transition to ignite an already energetic crowd right after getting back in the game.

The Sixers only have a little bit to celebrate the win over the Nets, as they have to hit the road for a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Tobias Harris will have to play it by ear but his preference is, of course, to be available to play for Philly. “I’m gonna wake up and see how I feel. But to be honest, over the course of my career, I’ve always planned to play. That’s always my mindset and my mind frame.”