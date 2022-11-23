Published November 23, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are already reeling from injuries to their three biggest stars. The last thing they needed was an injury scare to Tobias Harris.

Coming out of the Sixers-Nets halftime break, Harris went down hard on his right ankle and was down on the floor writhing in pain for an extended period.

Prayers up to Tobias Harris 🙏 It appears he hurt his ankle pic.twitter.com/jq4RMpps7A — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 23, 2022

Tobias Harris is down and he is in a lot of pain pic.twitter.com/U1JFnlADaQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 23, 2022

Tobias Harris went straight to the locker room to be evaluated by the Sixers’ medical staff.

The good news is that it didn’t take too long for him to return to the court. After a few minutes he was able to get back on the Sixers bench and was available to reenter the game not long after.

Tobias Harris is back on the bench after tweaking his ankle a few minutes ago. Sixers can obviously ill-afford to lose anyone else at this point. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 23, 2022

As if he never got injured in the first place, Tobias Harris immediately got to work once he took the floor. He started off with a big-time slam then hits a fallaway to force the Nets into calling a timeout, much to the delight of Sixers supporters on Twitter.

Very cool moment for Tobias Harris. Gets hurt, heads to the locker room, checks back in to a nice applause, then gets a dunk and a fadeaway on a post up. Crowd goes nuts. Brooklyn timeout. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 23, 2022

Tobias Harris with the jam after a scary fall earlier in the game. Love to see it. — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) November 23, 2022

What the actual hell did they give Tobias Harris in the locker room?? — ry (@NinjaBands) November 23, 2022

The Sixers are already dealing with injuries to their top-end talent in Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. To say that adding Tobias Harris – their only remaining double-digit point scorer from their complete lineup – to that growing list would be a massive understatement.

Credit to Sixers reserves for stepping up in the wake of all the injuries to their key players. They’ve largely managed to maintain a winning pace despite constantly missing key pieces night after night. For a Philly side that’s still trying to build chemistry together, getting their stars fully healthy is critical.