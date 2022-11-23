The Philadelphia 76ers are already reeling from injuries to their three biggest stars. The last thing they needed was an injury scare to Tobias Harris.

Coming out of the Sixers-Nets halftime break, Harris went down hard on his right ankle and was down on the floor writhing in pain for an extended period.

Tobias Harris went straight to the locker room to be evaluated by the Sixers’ medical staff.

The good news is that it didn’t take too long for him to return to the court. After a few minutes he was able to get back on the Sixers bench and was available to reenter the game not long after.

As if he never got injured in the first place, Tobias Harris immediately got to work once he took the floor. He started off with a big-time slam then hits a fallaway to force the Nets into calling a timeout, much to the delight of Sixers supporters on Twitter.

The Sixers are already dealing with injuries to their top-end talent in Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. To say that adding Tobias Harris – their only remaining double-digit point scorer from their complete lineup – to that growing list would be a massive understatement.

Credit to Sixers reserves for stepping up in the wake of all the injuries to their key players. They’ve largely managed to maintain a winning pace despite constantly missing key pieces night after night. For a Philly side that’s still trying to build chemistry together, getting their stars fully healthy is critical.