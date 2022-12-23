By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers and their fans love Tyrese Maxey. The young guard is beloved for his upbeat energy and unwavering positivity. He works extremely hard at his craft for the Sixers and is also very charitable in the Philadelphia community. His good deeds have earned him some new hardware.

The NBA announced that Maxey is the recipient of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of November. The Sixers guard was recognized for “his dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development,” according to the league’s press release. He will be presented with the award prior to the Sixers’ Friday night contest against the LA Clippers.

Tyrese Maxey earlier this week handed out around 300 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals for families in Philly at Tustin Rec Center. Even though he is hurt, he was in such a good mood bringing joy during the holidays. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/zzMnzHftGl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 24, 2022

Through the Tyrese Maxey Foundation — which will receive a $10,000 donation from the NBA — the Sixers guard donated 300 turkey meals in Philadelphia during Thanksgiving. He set up a toy drive for Philadelphia and Dallas, the community he grew up in. Earlier in the year, he made a surprise appearance at a pep rally at Forest Hill Elementary School in Camden, NJ. He provided 300 students with school supplies and each educator at the school with Sixers merchandise for their classrooms.

“I’m grateful to God, my community, and the NBA for this honor,” Maxey said in the NBA’s press release. “I feel really connected to families in Philly and Dallas because they work so hard day in and day out and I understand that hustle – to be in a position to give back, I’m truly blessed.”

On the court, Maxey has showcased a strong knack for scoring and some playmaking skills. Unfortunately, he has not played since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, the first major injury he sustained at the collegiate or professional level. Despite his food drive being scheduled just days after fracturing his foot, he never thought to postpone the event.

“People were asking me if I was still going to do [the Turkey Drive] because I got hurt,” Maxey said to Sixers reporter Lauren Rosen. “And I was like, ‘Of course. I can stand, I can walk, I can talk, I can smile. So I’m still going to be here.’”

Tyrese Maxey remains around the team as he looks to recover from his injury. He’s a cheerful presence on the bench and attends practice. During the shootaround portion, he can usually be seen rebounding shots for De’Anthony Melton. Philly is eagerly hoping he can get back to contributing on the court soon.