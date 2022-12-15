By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

CAMDEN, NJ — Philadelphia 76ers fans are eagerly anticipating Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury. The rising star guard is still recovering from an injury in his left foot. The Sixers miss the scoring burst he brings to the lineup but unfortunately should not expect him back soon.

At the team’s Thursday practice, Doc Rivers made an educated guess on where his young star is at with his injury rehab. He said that Maxey is “nowhere near where we thought…Whatever he has to do he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least, I don’t know, a couple more weeks. I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing any time in the next couple weeks.”

The work Maxey is able to do right now, Rivers explained, is shoot and run in straight lines. The Sixers coach said he isn’t even able to cut or stop quickly. “This is an uneducated guess but I just can’t imagine him playing any time soon,” he said.

Maxey suffered the foot injury in a game on Nov. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Previous reports pegged Maxey’s return to be in line with the initial timeline of a month, leaving him available for the Sixers’ Christmas Day matchup with the New York Knicks. Now, it’s looking like he will need more time.

Although the latest Tyrese Maxey injury update isn’t music to Sixers fans’ ears, the team has been playing much better as of late. They are on a three-game winning streak and coming off one of their best wins of the season. As they prepare to face a Golden State Warriors team that has been abysmal in road games and might be without Stephen Curry, the odds of pushing the winning streak to four look pretty good.