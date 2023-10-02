James Harden wanting to get traded from an NBA team is not a new story. He has done the same with the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets. The latest team to experience this is the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only has Daryl Morey and the Sixers seen how much improvement their Eastern Conference rivals brought in. But, they have still failed to deal with Harden, and Sixers franchise star Joel Embiid is getting increasingly unhappy with how their offseason went. The team should be leaving to start the NBA training camp but The Beard is notably absent says Woj.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN gave Sixers fans more insight regarding the James Harden debacle.

“It is unclear to the 76ers whether James Harden is going to meet them at Colorado State University… and participate in training camp with them,” Woj reported.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

Harden has expressed his distrust for Daryl Morey after signing a hefty extension with the Sixers. The deal to trade him is still in the works but they need to find a roster replacement immediately. This is so that the squad could mesh well during NBA training camp. Woj outlined that a move to the Los Angeles Clippers squad is brewing.

“I'm told that the 76ers and Clippers have talked recently, but there's been no movement,” he declared.

Only time will ever be able to tell if he does land with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Until then, Harden will continue to rely on his old ways of gaining leverage such that the Sixers could move him before the season starts.