CAMDEN, N.J. — James Harden's spat with the Philadelphia 76ers is awkward for everyone involved with the franchise. Perhaps no player on the team has it as weird as P.J. Tucker, a close friend of Harden who came to the Sixers last offseason in large part because of him.

Tucker and Harden spent lots of time together this offseason, when Harden demanded a trade from the Sixers and went nuclear when Philly and his preferred destination, the Los Angeles Clippers, ceased trade talks. The situation seems far from over with the season just around the corner.

At Sixers media day, which Harden was not in attendance for, Tucker was asked about the ongoing situation with the team and his teammate/friend. Tucker made it clear that Harden is his guy but acknowledges that the team can’t let it bog them down.

“That's my brother. No question,” Tucker said. “Everybody was questioning a social media post I made. That's me having my brother's back no matter what. Our relationship goes way beyond basketball and the years we spent together. So that aside, you know, he has this ongoing thing and it is what it is. At this point, it is what it is. Whatever management and he decide, whatever happens happens. But the rest of us have to come here, go to work and get ready to play.”

The post mentioned was an Instagram story with song lyrics that reaffirmed Tucker's loyalty to Harden, who he first played with on the Houston Rockets in 2017. Tucker was one of numerous former Harden teammates to join the Sixers over the last two offseasons. Now, they appear to be stranded as Harden remains estranged from the team, though the option to stick around is there if he wants it.

Daryl Morey said that the Sixers expect Harden to show up to training camp, which is being held at Colorado State University’s Moby Arena. Only time will tell if Harden relents on his staunch anti-Sixers stance.