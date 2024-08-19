The never-ending worry for the Edmonton Oilers was that they didn't have enough offensive depth to win a championship. Everyone knew it would've taken a miraculous effort from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to win a Stanley Cup. McDavid held up his end of the bargain last spring, breaking Wayne Gretzky's single-postseason assists record. Edmonton came up short, thanks to the lack of help around Draisaitl, which contributed to his poor play. The Oilers believe they have enough veteran acquisitions to fix that issue.

It's been a busy offseason for the Oilers, parlaying a successful free agency opening into a trade to acquire Matt Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres. The offseason took a wrong turn for Edmonton when the St. Louis Blues offer-sheeted Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. The pair accepted the offers and forced the Oilers to try to make some moves to open up cap space. It looks like Edmonton accomplished that goal by trading Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks.

The Ceci trade wasn't the Oilers' only move on Sunday, as they also acquired Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd let me put my general manager cap on for a second, these moves feel like they could tell us what the Oilers' next move will be. There was a rumor on Sunday that the Oilers would only match one of the offer sheets. Therefore, the Oilers could be planning to match Broberg's deal and let Holloway walk, with Podkolzin being the replacement.

Luckily, the Oilers brought in two key veterans that would alleviate the pain of losing Holloway. Holloway would have likely found a spot in the bottom six thanks to the Oilers' added help up front.

Where will Jeff Skinner slot into Oilers lineup?

It must be a tough life for Jeff Skinner. He leaves Buffalo, where he has never played a playoff game in his career, to join the Oilers, who were one game away from the Stanley Cup. He'll also get the chance to earn a spot playing alongside McDavid or Draisaitl, which could easily lead to a career-high in points.

Skinner took a one-year, $3 million deal from the Oilers after his buyout from the Sabres. He'll be looking to prove he still has some good hockey left in him and earn one more payday. The Oilers have some salary cap issues, so they might not be able to afford him past this season. However, they'll be fine if he can help them win the 16th game that evaded them in last year's postseason.

It'll be hard for the Oilers to break up the first line of McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The trio was one of the best lines in the entire league last season, and Hyman had a career-high in goals. It was hard to keep the line together, as the Oilers would often split them up to add depth down the lineup. The additions of Skinner and the next player on our list could allow Kris Knoblauch to keep his top line together.

Skinner is a natural fit alongside Draisaitl. He scored 30+ goals six times in his career and should do it again with 82 games alongside the German playmaker. It's a perfect spot for Skinner to be in and should lead him to contribute in the first playoffs of his career in 2024-25.

Viktor Arvidsson believes if you can't beat them, join them

Viktor Arvidsson hopes to win his first Stanley Cup as a member of the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers believe he'll help them get there, as he has been a valuable playoff-type player for his entire career. Arvidsson always steps up when the games matter. The Oilers learned that in the past three seasons as they've eliminated Arvidsson and the Los Angeles Kings in three straight first rounds.

Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Oilers in the offseason after becoming an unrestricted free agent. The move reunites him with Mattias Ekholm, a former teammate in Nashville. Ekholm undoubtedly played a big role in Arvidsson joining the team, as the big Swedish defenseman knows the impact Arvidsson can make in the top six.

Draisaitl may get two new linemates this season if Arvidsson and Skinner end up on his wings. It's easy to imagine how this line could work. Arvidsson is a gritty player who isn't afraid to mix it up in front of the net. Draisaitl feeding Skinner passes as Viktor Arvidsson screens the goalie could be the formula for the Oilers to succeed in 2024-25.