The St. Louis Blues have made some intriguing moves on Tuesday. St. Louis President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong revealed that his team has tendered a pair of Edmonton Oilers players in defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to offer sheets, per the Blues' official website.

In a separate deal involving another team, St. Louis got back its second-round pick in 2025 and also acquired a fifth-round pick in 2026 from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a St. Louis second-rounder in 2026 and the Ottawa Senators' third-round pick in 2025.

Both Broberg and Holloway are restricted free agents, so if the Oilers decided not to match or make counter offers that would let them keep the two players, the draft picks acquired by the Blues will be part of the compensation for Edmonton.

The Oilers have up to seven days to decide on whether to match or let go of either (or both) players.

The Blues will also avoid making any comments about the pending transactions until the Oilers have made up their mind, per the Blues' website.

The Blues' offer sheet for Holloway is a two-year deal with a cap hit of $2.290 million, while Broberg's is for two years with a cap hit of $4.58 million, as reported by Matthew DeFranks of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Oilers are over the NHL salary cap by $354,000 but still have two players left unsigned (Broberg and Holloway).

Blues target Oilers' Broberg, Holloway

Selected in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft as the eighth-overall pick, the 23-year-old Broberg appeared in only 12 games for the Oilers in the 2023-24 NHL season, collecting only two points (both assists) with a minus-3. Overall in his career so far in the NHL, he has two goals and 11 assists for 13 points across 81 games, all with the Oilers.

He got more attention from the coaching staff in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as evidenced by the increase in playing time from 11:37 in the regular season to 15:48 in the postseason where he appeared in 10 games and scored two goals to go with an assist and a plus-8.

Holloway, on the other hand, will be turning 23 years old in September. He had more appearances than Broberg last season where he skated in 38 games and amassed six goals with three assists for nine points.

Since getting picked in the first round (14th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by Edmonton, Holloway has recorded nine goals and nine assists through 89 games. He also played in 25 games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs where he garnered five goals and two assists while averaging 11:30 minutes on the ice.