The first leg of the PGA Tour's “silly” season, the FedEx Cup Playoffs, was completed this past weekend, as Hideki Matsuyama claimed the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis with a pinch-hit caddie.

The top 7o in the season-long FedEx Cup points standings qualified for the St. Jude. The top 50 after Memphis will tee it up this weekend in Castle Springs, Colorado, for the BMW Championship. The top 30 from there go on to the Tour Championship, beginning Aug. 29 at East Lake.

A top 50 FedEx Cup placement also cements entry into next year's eight Signature Events.

A few notable PGA Tour stars were sent packing after rough experiences at TPC Southwind. Jordan Spieth — facing offseason wrist surgery — entered Memphis 62nd in the standings, and finished +9, tied for second-to-last (with Rory McIlroy). Tom Kim crashed out with bogey-double-double to finished T50 … dropping him to 51st in the points race.

“I told myself before the day that if I didn’t play well, I really felt like I was going to finish 51,” Kim said afterward. “I’ve done everything I could to be inside that top 50 and hopefully give myself a chance at Tour Championship. But I couldn’t, and I’m going to look forward to a really good off-season because I’m pretty tired.

“This year has been really tough for me personally … When things aren’t going your way, things aren’t going your way. It shows you in a decent year, this could have been like a 30th instead of a 51st.”

Other notable golfers who finished outside the top 50: Justin Rose (55), Jake Knapp (59), Nick Taylor (58), Min Loo Wee (60),

Here's who did progress to the BMW.

2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs, top 50 after St. Jude Championship

Ordered by updated points standings: