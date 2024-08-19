The LSU Tigers have appointed Rick Jackson as their director of football operations. Announced via the athletic department’s website, Jackson brings an impressive resume, having previously served in a similar capacity at Southern University.

Rick Jackson’s role at Southern University was comprehensive, highlighting his strong organizational and leadership skills. He managed the team budget, coordinated both home and away travel, organized summer camps and coaching clinics, and acted as the pro scout liaison. His expertise extended to overseeing the daily operations of the football program, ensuring everything ran smoothly both on and off the field.

Before joining Southern, Jackson worked in the same capacity at Prairie View A&M University for four seasons (2019-22). His responsibilities included managing the team budget, organizing home and away travel, coordinating summer camps and coaching clinics, and acting as the pro scout liaison. Additionally, he supervised the daily operations of the football program.

With a robust background in football management, Jackson is no stranger to high-pressure environments. He played collegiate football at Grambling State University under the head coach Rod Broadway. During his tenure, Grambling State clinched the Black College National Championship and the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2008. Jackson served as an offensive lineman, protecting his quarterback and opening up running lanes for Grambling’s offense. Demonstrating leadership both on and off the field, Jackson was named team captain in his senior year.

Jackson’s transition from player to operations expert began with his alma mater, Grambling State. After graduating, he took on the role of director of football operations and served as a graduate assistant coach under head coach Doug Williams. His responsibilities were diverse, ranging from serving as an assistant offensive line coach to scouting future opponents and potential recruits. He also played a crucial role in breaking down and evaluating film, and in managing day-to-day interactions between coaches and players.

Now, Jackson heads over to an LSU team led by Brian Kelly who are looking to remain competitive in the ever-chaning college landscape. Currently, the Tigers are preparing to kick off their 2024 season with a against the USC Trojans on September 1st. The game is set to be broadcast on ABC and will kick off at 7:30 PM EST.