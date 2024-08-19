The Las Vegas Raiders announced that Gardner Minshew will be the starter over Aidan O'Connell when the regular season starts. That means that he'll be throwing passes to Davante Adams every Sunday, but if the Raiders aren't doing well, the wide receiver could be catching passes on another team, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“It's not just because he'll get frustrated because the quarterback play isn't good, when you look at the Davante Adams contract he has no more guaranteed money after this season,” Meirov said. “Not only does he not have any guaranteed money, but the highest-paid receiver in football is Justin Jefferson at $35 million a year. When Davante Adams signed his contract, the last two years there are two inflated non-guaranteed base salaries in there.”

Meirov thinks that if Adams' contract stays the same and the Raiders don't adjust anything, there's a possibility that the wide receiver could be on the trade block.

“If this team does start off poorly at the trade deadline in November, I think Davante Adams is going to be a trade candidate come then,” Meirov said. “There will be teams looking for receiver help, I think Davante Adams will become an attractive player if the Raiders are out of it.”

Davante Adams was impressed with both Raiders' QBs in preseason

For Davante Adams, he has had nothing but good things to say about Garnder Minshew and Aidan O'Connell during training camp and what they they did in the preseason opener.

“They both balled out,” Adams said. “They both did their thing and Gardner came in and picked up where Aidan left off.

“You can see we've got two quarterbacks that are not necessarily the same … the O-line was doing a good job keeping both of those guys clean, as much as possible. I've seen a lot of good so, hopefully, we keep doing that and it's going to make it hard on [Antonio Pierce] to figure out. But I'm praying for nothing but success for both of them.”

Adams has shown that he isn't afraid to share his frustration with the quarterback play, as it was evident in the Netflix series “Receiver” where Jimmy Garoppolo threw him a bad pass that resulted in him taking a hard hit.

“I gotta get the f–k outta here before I lose my f—–g life,” Adams said. “I ain't never been hit this many f—–g times in my career. Every game, I get f—-d up.”

Despite the inconsistent play at quarterback while Adams has been on the Raiders, the wide receiver has still put up big numbers. Through two seasons with the Raiders, Adams has caught 203 passes for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns, but those stats have not gotten the team to the playoffs.