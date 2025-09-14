Manchester City's 3-0 win over rival Manchester United in the Manchester Derby was an emotional one for the home team. Manager Pep Guardiola's side received a brace from striker Erling Haaland in the second half, adding to Phil Foden's first-half goal. The visitors had no answer for their rivals, who carried heavy hearts into the victory. Before the match, City honored legendary boxer and club superfan Ricky Hatton on X, formerly Twitter. Hatton tragically passed away at age 46.

“Manchester City are devastated to learn Ricky Hatton has passed away, aged 46,” shared the Premier League side on Sunday morning. “Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight. Everyone at the Club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. We can confirm there will be a minute’s appreciation ahead of today’s game against Manchester United.”

There was indeed a moment of silence for the boxer also known as “The Hitman.” Hatton went 45-3 in his professional career, becoming one of the best fighters in British boxing history. He won five championships, including four light welterweight belts. The news of his passing was certainly felt at the Etihad, yet his presence likely helped spur Manchester City to victory. Guardiola's squad is looking to return to the top of the Premier League after finishing third in 2024-25. Will City be able to return to the mountaintop this season?

Manchester City captures 3-0 rivalry win over Manchester United

The 3-0 victory was Manchester City's second win of the season. They've also dropped two matches to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and won their opening match over Wolves. Guardiola's team has been busy this past summer, bringing in multiple new players to revitalize a squad that fell short of expectations last season.

Hatton likely would have loved the team's display against United on Sunday. Guardiola's attack works best when Haaland, Foden, and other key pieces work together fluidly. It will take time to continue integrating the new additions to the squad. Yet Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world. Working players like the new goaltending tandem of Gianluigi Donnarumma and James Trafford is one of the things he does best. Can the additions and existing stars like Haaland put Manchester City back on top of the Premier League this season?