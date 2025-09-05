Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar's wealth continues to grow, whether it's intentional or unintentional.

Local media in the country reported that a billionaire gave Neymar his entire will, which is worth more than $1 billion. Complex shared the news with a social media post on Instagram, providing details about the events.

“A Brazilian billionaire, who reportedly had no wife or children, left his entire fortune worth more than $1 billion to Neymar in his will. The document was formalized in Porto Alegre with witnesses on June 12. Local reports say the man admired Neymar’s relationship with his father, which reminded him of his own late father,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)

What lies ahead for Neymar, Brazil

It's quite the humorous situation for Neymar to be in, even though it's clear he's well off not needing the money as one of the richest athletes in the world.

Article Continues Below

Neymar remains active as one of the best players in the sport, returning to his star form with his boyhood club Santos FC. He has been vital in helping them be competitive in Brazil's top flight, fighting for a tournament spot.

In the meantime, he awaits his return to the Brazilian national team. He hasn't been back on the pitch for them since suffering a torn ACL in the 2-0 loss against Uruguay in October 2023. The injury set him back for quite some time, sustaining muscle issues upon recovering from the ACL injury.

His best chance to play for Brazil may be in October, when they face 2026 World Cup participants South Korea and Japan. Having him there will be important when it comes to seeing how the team can perform against squads they might face in the global tournament.

Brazil is coming off a strong 3-0 win over Chile in World Cup qualifying on Thursday night. Even though they already secured their World Cup spot back in June, they are concluding their qualifying cycle this month. They face Bolivia on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As for Neymar, his dream still stands as winning the FIFA World Cup. Brazil hasn't won it since 2002, making it an important goal for him and the national team once 2026 rolls around.