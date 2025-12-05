The Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for their playoff lives as they head into a big AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. However, some believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is on the hot seat. Despite this notion, there is a belief that Pittsburgh will not make a change, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Could these really be the last five games of Mike Tomlin's tenure in Pittsburgh?

Pelissero explained to Rich Eisen that he had a conversation with Art Rooney about the process of sticking with head coaches over a long period. He stated that Rooney stated that as long as you believe in the coach, and they have not lost the locker room, then there is no reason to remove him. Pelissero added that he did not believe that Tomlin had lost the locker room or that there would be any indications that the team would get rid of him.

Despite that perogative, even former players believe Tomlin could use a change, and that his time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since January 15, 2017. Tomlin has been the coach of the Steelers since January 15, 2007. Prior to his arrival, Bill Cowher had been the coach since 1992 before stepping down after the 2006 season. Cowher had replaced Chuck Noll, who retired after coaching the Steelers from 1969 to 1991.

Over that timeframe, the Steelers did not fire any of the three coaches, making it the most stable organization in the NFL in terms of coaching stability. While some Steelers fans have expressed frustration with Tomlin, it's hard to see a change unless the team hits rock bottom. Despite their struggles, the Steelers have still never had a losing record under Tomlin.

There is a chance this could happen for the first time this season. Currently, the Steelers' playoff hopes are on the line, and they must go 3-2 over the final five games to avoid it happening for the first time. Whether it happens or not, the consensus, at least with Pelissero, is that Tomlin will remain the Steelers' head coach.