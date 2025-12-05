At 3-9, the Cleveland Browns are once again at the bottom of the AFC North standings. While the futures of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry could be in question, the Browns will still look to flip the script on a disappointing 2025 campaign so far. Ahead of their Sunday tilt versus another fellow AFC cellar dweller in the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland first-rounder Mason Graham confirmed that he'll play on Sunday to team beat reporter Zac Jackson, who relayed the update via X, formerly Twitter.

“Mason Graham says his rib issue is ‘lingering' from last Sunday but says he will play this Sunday,” posted Jackson on Friday afternoon.

Despite the Browns' rough campaign, Graham and the rookie class have certainly had their moments. Second-rounders Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins are impacting their respective sides of the ball. Graham and Schwesinger are starting on a defense that has continued to improve as the season has progressed. While Berry and Stefanski have failed to figure out the quarterback position since trading away former top pick Baker Mayfield, the rest of the roster certainly has bright spots. Can Cleveland defeat the Titans on Sunday to capture their fourth win of 2025?

Browns look to finish off another disappointing campaign strong

After the Titans' matchup, the Browns' prospects for a fourth win look much less likely. Home games against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are sandwiched by road matchups against the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals. Closing their season against consecutive AFC North rivals in the Steelers and Bengals will be particularly daunting.

While Graham, Schwesinger, and Judkins have all produced, the Browns' two rookie quarterbacks haven't shown they deserve the full-time job moving forward. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have shown flashes, but the team needs more competition at the position entering 2026. Until then, Graham and the Cleveland defense will look to continue their upward growth over the season's last few weeks.