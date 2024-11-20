Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Scottie Barnes continues to progress from his orbital fracture and has been cleared to resume on-court activities in practice, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Barnes, 23, suffered this injury on Oct. 28 in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets after taking an elbow from Nikola Jokic to the face while both players were attempting to grab a rebound. It appeared as if Barnes was having trouble seeing after the hit, as he was guided to and helped to the locker room by team medical personnel.

Initially, the Raptors released on Oct. 30 that Barnes would be re-evaluated in three weeks before a clearer timeline for his potential return would be painted. Currently at that three-week mark, Barnes is working his way back and could be cleared by the team's medical personnel to begin playing again before the conclusion of November.

It is possible that Barnes could make his return on Thursday when the team faces the Minnesota Timberwolves. Toronto will provide further updates on Barnes' status after he is evaluated in practice on Wednesday.

In a total of four games prior to the injury, Barnes was averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor.

Toronto continues to value Barnes as their best player and the cornerstone of their franchise for the foreseeable future after trading All-Star Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby during the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, Barnes' absence has resulted in the Raptors' stunted growth in recent weeks.

Since suffering this injury, the Raptors have posted a 1-6 record, recently snapping a seven-game losing streak on Monday with an 11-point victory over Siakam and the Indiana Pacers. Without Barnes, RJ Barrett has stepped up to become the primary offensive playmaker and scorer in Toronto.

The 24-year-old has averaged 21.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in seven games without Barnes. Recently, Barrett recorded the first triple-double of his career with 25 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 126-123 overtime loss against the Boston Celtics.

Barnes is not the only Raptors player currently dealing with an injury, as starting point guard Immanuel Quickley is back on the injury report and has missed the four games with a partial tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. Quickley originally suffered a hip injury in the team's season opener and ultimately missed eight games. After coming back for two games, he is once again sidelined with this elbow injury.

The Raptors continue to monitor Barnes and are expected to provide a firm timeframe for his eventual return after Wednesday's practice.