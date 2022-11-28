Published November 28, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

South Carolina dominated Hampton 85-32 in yesterday’s win but lost Aliyah Boston in the second half. The senior, who is widely expected to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, came out of the locker room in a walking boot and didn’t return to the game.

Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley didn’t have much information after the game about Boston’s status.

“She’s going to get looked at tomorrow and then we’ll get some feedback from our doctor,” Staley said. “Our doctor wasn’t too, too concerned, but we just want to be on the safe side.”

Boston was injured when she fell driving to the basket and was on the ground for a few moments before going to the free throw line.

While South Carolina’s depth speaks for itself, losing Boston for any period of time will hurt them. The 6-foot-5 senior is having another dominant season, averaging 11.8 points, 9.5 rebounds while shooting over 63% from the field.

“I don’t think all the awards define who she is but also puts her in a position of she’s in a more relaxed mode because she accomplished those things. She’s still in a place of hunger,” Staley said before the season. “She still wants to be the best. When you’ve proven that at such an early stage of your career, you want more and more. She’s entered a phase of wanting more yet is confident in who she is, since she was able to accomplish it.”

South Carolina’s next game will be tomorrow against No. 20 UCLA.