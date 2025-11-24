On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams continued their winning ways with a dominant home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning by a final score of 34-7 at SoFi Stadium. The win pushed the Rams' record to 9-2 on the 2025 NFL season and, combined with a loss from the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys, vaulted them into first place in the NFC playoff picture as the season nears its home stretch.

While much attention has been focused on Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign and the Rams' offense as a whole, the Los Angeles defense has been just as impressive this year, and on Sunday, it was one player in particular who stood out from the pack.

“Emmanuel Forbes faced seven targets and did not allow a single reception against the Buccaneers. No defender since Week 12, 2022 has been targeted more times without allowing a catch. Forbes recorded a career-high 5 passes defensed in the win,” reported Next Gen Stats on X, formerly Twitter.

“This has been an amazing turnaround,” noted NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X.

Forbes was a former first round draft pick of the Washington Commanders who struggled early in his career and was eventually waived, but ended up being claimed off waivers by the Rams toward the end of last year.

Article Continues Below

Needless to say, it certainly looks like Los Angeles made the right decision on that front.

Overall, the Rams have been wildly impressive so far this year, closing in on winning the NFC West and showcasing elite talent on both sides of the ball. The Rams' offense and defense both showed up in full force in the win over Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

Up next for the Rams, the team will look to continue its winning ways with a road game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.