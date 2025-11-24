Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy at a Brooklyn federal courthouse on Monday morning. This course of action was anticipated, as the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and 2004 NBA Finals MVP has maintained his innocence since being arrested on Oct. 23 for his alleged involvement in rigged poker games.

Prosecutors say that Billups and other athletes used their fame to help the mafia lure unsuspecting victims to high-stakes games that included X-ray card tables and altered shuffling machines. Billups and Damon Jones, who pleaded not guilty to the same charges in addition to being indicted a related sports gambling case, are accused of knowingly aiding crime families in defrauding people for at least $7 million. The illegal scheme is said to date back to 2019.

The Blazers put Billups on leave following his arrest, with 2014 NBA champ Tiago Splitter serving as interim head coach for the time being. If convicted, the 49-year-old could face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors will be tasked with proving that he deliberately played the part of “the face card” and was aware that the mafia cheated victims out of money via technology.

There are 31 total people who have been charged in the case. A lengthy legal battle could ensue, but Chauncey Billups and his attorneys appear confident in their defense.

The retired guard helped the Detroit Pistons earn what is considered one of the most improbable championship victories in NBA history. ClutchPoints will keep you apprised of all future developments regarding the charges that Billups is facing.