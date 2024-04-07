South Carolina's road to the 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship was not a cakewalk. Coach Dawn Staley was trying to go undefeated in a season. The hurdles in the Gamecocks' way? Well, they were heavy hitters. Indiana gave them a scare then Oregon State did not let up despite a huge deficit. NC State was the blazing hot team while Iowa had the all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark. However, this did not faze the head honcho. She had a stacked squad with Kamilla Kardoso and MiLaysia Fulwiley leading the way. Everyone marveled at her insane schematic mind, even Deion Sanders and Magic Johnson.
Dawn Staley is once again a national champion. Her South Carolina squad had to face a generational Iowa squad and an all-time college basketball legend. The Gamecocks head honcho out-schemed Lisa Bluder and her players were blazing up from everywhere. Fans all over the country were seated as they tried to accomplish perfection. When they did, a lot of praise went to the head honcho.
“God Bless Coach @dawnstaley. You are our SHERO!!!! Love ya 2 Life sis,” Deion Sanders wrote.
“Congratulations to Coach Dawn Staley for leading her team to an undefeated season and National Championship!! This team will go down as one of the greatest to have ever played! The bench was impressive all season long, throughout the tournament, and gave an electric spark to South Carolina’s offense, scoring 37 points in their 87-75 win over Iowa!!” Magic Johnson proclaimed.
A'ja Wilson, a former South Carolina star, also gave her college coach some love, “Dawnnie crying ??? 🥹🥹 yes ma’am!!!! Happy tears! 1 of 1!! A dawg!!! Congrats @GamecockWBB!!”
The Gamecocks went for a perfect season with 38 wins en route to the 2024 NCAA Tournament national title. Everyone had to contribute for Coach Staley to achieve this massive feat and it surely was not easy because of Caitlin Clark.
South Carolina, 40 minutes before perfection
Iowa came out swinging in the first quarter. Caitlin Clark notched 18 points and picked apart the Gamecocks defense in the first half. No one could seem to give an answer in both sides of the floor. Then, Coach Staley made the interesting and genius choice of playing her bench more. Everything started to click from that point on. Tessa Johnson lit up from the bench and played 25 minutes for South Carolina. She had the biggest game of her college career by leading the Gamecocks in scoring with 19 points and four rebounds.
The starters saw this contagious scoring outburst and quickly followed suit. Chloe Kitts recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kamill Cardoso did the same with 15 points and 17 boards. South Carolina also shifted the momentum of this NCAA Tournament game toward their favor through the help of Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley's big-time shots. They ended the game with a combined 23 points.
All eyes were on the performances of Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso but the stars of this national title clash was the South Carolina bench. Everyone who had playing time notched points and dismantled Iowa's bench scoring, 37 to 0. Coach Staley is good at running a program from top to bottom. All these flowers from Deion Sanders, Magic Johnson, A'ja Wilson, and the rest of the sports world understate her greatness.