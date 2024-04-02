Kamilla Cardoso, the towering talent of South Carolina women's basketball, made her decision about the 2024 WNBA Draft. On Monday, via a heartfelt Instagram post, the 6-foot-7 center declared her intent to join the draft, closing a collegiate chapter filled with remarkable achievements.
Fresh off her commanding performance in the Albany 1 Regional where she won the Most Outstanding Player award, Cardoso has been a linchpin for the Gamecocks, steering the team to their fourth consecutive NCAA Final Four. Her leadership on the court is unmistakable, topping the charts for South Carolina in both scoring, with an average of 14.1 points per game and grabbing 9.4 rebounds per game. via Payton Titus of The State.
“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play basketball … I would like to take the time to thank my family for the sacrifice of letting a 14-year-old move across the world to chase her dreams and for their unconditional love and support,” Cardoso said in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far. I am excited for what the future holds and can't wait to see where this next chapter takes me.”
Kamilla Cardoso garnered numerous accomplishments with Gamecocks
Cardoso's journey with the Gamecocks began in 2021 after her transfer from Syracuse. She only became a full-time starter this year after the graduation of Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
In 2023, Cardoso was honored with the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year Award. Her accomplishment didn't stop there, as the following year, both the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association named her an All-American. 2024 continued to be a year of recognition for Cardoso as she found herself in the running for the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Her decision to enter the WNBA Draft was anticipated by many who followed her skyrocketing career and it's a move that's been met with widespread support and congratulations from fans and observers alike.
To my teammates, who I considered my sisters, this journey has been one that I will remember for the rest of my life. Together we did amazing things and grew a bond that no one could take from us … To my coaches, your guidance, mentorship, and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping me both as a player and person. I am forever grateful for the impact y'all have had on my life,” Cardoso said. “To our fans, thank you for always believing in me and having my back since the day I became a Gamecock.”
As the Gamecocks prepare for their Final Four matchup against NC State on Friday, and with the WNBA Draft right around the corner on April 15, WNBA teams will be closely evaluating Cardoso's college performance, assessing her potential impact at the professional level. Her imposing presence in the paint, her ability to score and defend, and her knack for securing crucial rebounds make her a promising prospect for any WNBA team looking to bolster its lineup.