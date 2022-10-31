Spells & Secrets Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Wield magic as you explore the Academy of Greifenstein and rescue the school and your friends in Spells & Secrets. Read on to learn more about Spells & Secrets, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Spells & Secrets Release Date: 2023

Spells & Secrets will release in 2023, although no specific date or quarter has been specified. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam.

Spells & Secrets gameplay

Spells & Secrets is a 3D action-adventure game. Players take control of a student wizard which they are free to customize. The game will provides players with several customization options, such as skin color, eye color, body type, outfits, and other accessories. Once that’s done, they will be brought into the game, where they can explore the ever-changing cGastle of Greifenstein. Gameplay consists of players fighting magical creatures and solving different puzzles throughout the school using spells. Players will start out with a set list of spells, but they will eventually be able to unlock more and use them as the game progresses. The spells that players have access to range from offensive spells like freezing enemies and firing a shockwave at them, to spells that can be used to help with exploration, such as turning into a mouse to reach small areas or levitating objects.

The game will also feature local co-op. Steam Remote will be available for those playing on PC.

Spells & Secrets story

The game takes place in the Academy of Greifenstein and is set in modern times. A strange incident on the player’s first day in the school throws everything out of whack, and it is up to you to make use of your spells to save your schoolmates. As you explore the school grounds, you will fight off different magical beings and uncover secrets surrounding the Academy.

