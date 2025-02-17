Fed up by all the casual, stakes-free basketball being played during All-Star Weekend, Victor Wembanyama made it a point to bring the requisite intensity that would help drum up interest yet again in the All-Star Game. The San Antonio Spurs star vowed to be all business during the weekend, and it certainly showed as he played a prominent role in Team Chuck's 41-32 win over Team Kenny in the first game of Sunday night.

Wembanyama had himself a couple of highlights on the night as he played the final six minutes of the contest. The Spurs' rising star drew plenty of attention on social media when he threw down an easy left-handed jam after posting up a hapless Tyler Herro.

Fans recognized how hard Wembanyama was trying and lauded the Spurs star for reinvigorating the proceedings with his energy and competitiveness.

“Wembanyama turned up the heat on this game when he checked in. I hope he continues to be a maniacal competitor in these games. Makes it more fun,” X user @TiWindisch wrote.

“He IS special 🤩,” @isocksp added.

“Wemby got some Kobe in him. I love it . Love his mindset tonight,” @CoachJohnRoby furthered.

“Wemby carrying the event by actually playing defense,” @LakerAnakin pointed out.

The energy of the game definitely changed when Wembanyama checked in. An all-world defender who has plenty of Defensive Player of the Year award wins in his future, Wembanyama also caught the eye of many when, after Cade Cunningham got the step on him, he managed to recover and swat away his reverse dunk attempt.

If this is the intensity that Wembanyama will be bringing to the All-Star Game for the next decade-plus, then the return of the ASG to being something that's must-watch shouldn't be too far away.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama a casualty of odd All-Star Game format

While dividing the All-Star Game into four teams (with the final one being the Rising Stars team) isn't the worst idea in the world, having the score run up until a measly 40 points is a downright disservice to fans who want nothing more than to see the NBA's best players compete against each other, even in an exhibition setting.

Victor Wembanyama, in particular, appears to have a lot more left in him, as he's raring to prove himself in such a grand stage. But all the Spurs star could play is six minutes due to the restrictive nature of this year's All-Star Game format.