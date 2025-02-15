Victor Wembanyama continues to follow the supremely promising trajectory that so many mapped out for him when he first broke out on the international basketball scene a few years ago. He is improving in practically all aspects of his game and is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year honors in just his second NBA season. The 21-year-old can savor his rapid growth while at his first career All-Star Game.

But he does not want to. The San Antonio Spurs center is not looking to just have a good time in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is taking the task at hand seriously, or at least as seriously as an All-Star can be expected to in the modern era.

“The goal is not to chill, for sure,” Wembanyama said, per Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. Player effort at the All-Star Game has been strongly criticized for a while now, and the French phenom is seemingly declaring his intent to change that trend in the 2025 iteration. Perhaps the new format is giving Wembanyama extra motivation.

Victor Wembanyama aims to thrive in modified All-Star Game festivities

24 NBA All-Stars are split into three teams, which were drafted by “Inside the NBA” analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, and will compete in a semifinals round that includes a Rising Stars group (consists of rookies and second-year talents and is led by fourth honorary general manager Candace Parker). Wembanyama is a member of Barkley's squad, also known as Chuck's Global Stars.

With fellow big men Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns on his team, and MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the 2024 Rookie of the Year might not post the gaudy stats he is accustomed to producing on the Spurs– 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game this season. But the 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama always manages to stand out on the court.

Moreover, he has the fierce mentality one needs to impose their will in a high-profile showcase like the NBA All-Star Game. Wembanyama is unlikely to pad his résumé in an exhibition contest, but he can increase his already substantial following by exemplifying the type of passion that fans have been demanding from this competition.

Wembanyama and Chuck's Global Stars square off with Kenny's Young Stars in the first semifinal on Sunday, Feb. 16.