No matter who it is, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama catches the eye of his fellow NBA companions. His newest one, Kristaps Porzingis. He backed up his play after Wembanyama entered former Spurs legend Tim Duncan's territory with an All-Star game nod. In the win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man had 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks.

He and Giannis Antetokounmpo went back and forth scoring and defending each other. Although Porzingis isn't a member of either team, he remained impressed. On NBA TV, he simply explained how it is to defend Wembanyama.

“The guy's unreal, to be honest,” Porzingis said, smiling.

Those are some interesting words coming from Porzingis. Many were saying the same things about him when he was drafted. He is a 7'2 big man who can shoot, handle the ball, post up, and be a threat in the paint. He became a fan-favorite and an All-Star with the New York Knicks.

Fast forward in his career and he's now with the Boston Celtics. Porzingis is a crucial part of the Celtics 2024 championship run, as well as this season. The same is the case for Wembanyama and the Spurs. While they're not ready to compete for a title just yet, he's doing things that many haven't seen.

Kristaps Porzingis remains impressed with Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

Again, the love for Wembanyama is evident from Porzingis. Both are European players who had plenty of expectations placed on them and have exceeded them, especially Wembanyama. He's been described by people like LeBron James as an ‘alien', referencing his skill set.

A 7'4 player who can do everything a guard can do is scary. Not to mention, his defensive prowess stood out as well. For example, Wembanyama deserved to make the NBA All-Defensive first team after becoming the first rookie to do so. It's uncommon for veterans to do that, let alone a rookie.

However, in his second season, he's had more expectations placed on him. Teams are game-planning around him and throwing every defensive scheme at him. Regardless, it doesn't seem to work. His inside-out game is on full display and when his teammates get going, it's a wrap.

Still, his game continues to impress Porzingis. The next time the two players square off will be on Wednesday, February 12. Then, it should be a fantastic matchup with two centers that have nearly identical skill sets. In the meantime, the respect for one another will continue to remain evident.