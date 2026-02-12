The NBA announced Thursday that San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox will replace Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The move comes after the Bucks confirmed that Antetokounmpo will remain sidelined as he continues to recover from a right calf strain sustained on Jan. 23. The league’s official PR account shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 PM ET on NBC & Peacock).

Fox joins USA Stripes. Heat guard Norman Powell, with ties to Jamaica, moves from USA Stripes to Team World.

Antetokounmpo is out with a calf strain.”

Fox, 28, earns the All-Star nod amid a productive campaign with the San Antonio Spurs. He is averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range across 45 appearances. He has logged 32 minutes per contest this season, providing scoring and playmaking for a Spurs team building around its young core.

Antetokounmpo, a former MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, will not participate in Sunday’s showcase but is still expected to be present during All-Star Weekend. The Bucks shared an update regarding his status on X.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to rehab his right calf strain sustained on Jan. 23.

He won't play in this weekend’s All-Star Game, but will attend to help coach the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday and cheer on his fellow Team World teammates at the All-Star Game on Sunday.”

Antetokounmpo’s absence marks a notable change for the event, as the 31-year-old remains one of the league’s most recognizable figures. Despite missing the exhibition game, his participation in the weekend’s festivities ensures his continued presence during the league’s midseason celebration.

Fox’s selection adds another accolade to his resume and gives the Spurs representation in one of the NBA’s premier events. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and Peacock.