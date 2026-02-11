If you thought Victor Wembanyama was just a generational prospect, think again. The San Antonio Spurs superstar turned Crypto.com Arena into his own personal playground on Tuesday night, putting up a first-half performance against the Los Angeles Lakers that had historians reaching for the record books.

Wemby in the 1st half of Lakers-Spurs: 37 points

8 rebounds

2 assists

1 steal

1 block 12-of-17 FG

3-of-5 3PT

Wemby in the 1st half of Lakers-Spurs: 37 points

Wembanyama was simply unstoppable in the first 24 minutes, exploding for 37 points. To put that in perspective, he nearly matched the Lakers’ entire first-half scoring output by himself.

The French phenom displayed the full arsenal, shooting a scorching 12-of-17 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He wasn't just settling for jumpers, either; his aggressiveness forced the Lakers into constant foul trouble, leading to a 10-of-12 mark from the charity stripe before the break.

It wasn't just the scoring that left the Los Angeles crowd stunned. Wembanyama cleaned up the glass with eight rebounds and anchored the defense with a block and a steal, proving once again that he is a two-way force unlike anything the league has ever seen. By halftime, the San Antonio Spurs held a commanding 84-55 lead, leaving a short-handed Lakers squad searching for answers.

The Lakers entered the contest already facing an uphill battle, playing without LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Without their primary defensive anchors and playmakers, Los Angeles had no answer for Wembanyama's length and versatility.

While the Spurs have enjoyed a balanced season, highlighted by Stephon Castle’s recent 40-point triple-double, Tuesday was a reminder of who wears the crown in San Antonio.

As the Spurs look to extend their winning streak to five games, Wembanyama is officially on pace to challenge single-game scoring records that many thought were untouchable in the modern era.