Kendrick Perkins made a bold proclamation this week, declaring San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama the new face of the NBA during the latest broadcast of NBA Today.

Perkins pointed to the Spurs’ rise and Wembanyama’s impact as central reasons behind his stance.

“You think about what the Spurs are doing right now, they check all the boxes: they are playing at an elite level… We didn’t give Adam Silver and the NBA a congratulations today. They actually found their new face of the NBA. Yeah, Victor Wembanyama. He’s the new face of the NBA and if anybody wants to argue with me, we could argue for hours or days but you’re going to lose this argument.”

“They actually found their new face of the NBA. Yeah, Victor Wembanyama… He wants that. He checks that box.” Kendrick Perkins on the NBA's next superstar 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/Ge35LJHmnC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2026

Perkins expanded on his reasoning, citing Wembanyama’s willingness to embrace the spotlight and deliver on the court.

“Here’s the reason why: when you talk about a guy that’s embracing that role and embodying that, he wants that. He checks that box. When you talk about a guy that’s going to perform at a high level and do things that we’ve never seen before, he’s going to do that. When you talk about a guy that’s going to put butts in the seats – not just at the crib, but in away arenas, he does that.”

Wembanyama, 22, is in his third NBA season and continues to anchor San Antonio’s surge up the Western Conference standings. Through 40 games, he is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and one steal per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three-point range in 29 minutes per contest.

The Spurs enter the weekend at 38-16, holding the second seed in the Western Conference and riding a six-game winning streak heading into All-Star festivities at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.