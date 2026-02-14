The San Antonio Spurs headed into the All-Star break with the third-best record in the league at 38-16. With Victor Wembanyama leading the way, the Spurs have been an absolute treat to watch.

The 7-foot-4 center is all business when he is on the court, especially when he is up against a fellow superstar. But he still knows how to have fun when he is not playing.

Wembanyama was in attendance at the All-Star Weekend on Friday in Los Angeles, and he showed a different kind of, um, athleticism when he slid down the railway at Kia Forum.

“Be careful, Vic,” said someone in the background.

“I'm being careful,” replied Wembanyama, who was sporting an all-white ensemble.

“Be careful Vic!” Victor Wembanyama slides down the railway in Los Angeles at All-Star Weekend 😎 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/kmP3AFplJi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2026

Do not forget that he is just 22 years old. He must have done that many times when he was in school.

He, however, did not have a typical childhood. At only 10 years old, he was entered into the youth system of Nanterre 92, a professional club in France. Since then, he has devoted his life to basketball.

Wembanyama's diligence has paid off, as he is now part of the NBA's elite. He is a nightly headache for opponents with his size, skill set, and competitiveness. He has become more effective at utilizing his height, displaying increased aggressiveness.

He will play in his second straight All-Star Game on Sunday, leading Team World, along with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, among others.