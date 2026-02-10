Off the heels of a historic performance for the San Antonio Spurs, Stephon Castle earned his first career NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. It's an honor teammate Victor Wembanyama foresaw following Castle's 40-point, 12-assist, 12-rebound performance in a 138-125 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

“It's one of the best stat lines I've seen with my own eyes,” the Spurs generational talent declared.

From Wemby's lips to the #NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the other half of 'Area 51' "…That's one of the best stat lines with my own eyes"⬇️ Stephon Castle gets his first such honor thanks to the historic 40, 12 & 12 in the #Spurs w vs Dal#PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/MxRWGaBRP8 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) February 9, 2026

Capping off the week with his second career triple-double, the 40 points represent a career-high for Castle on 15-19 from the field, including three of five from beyond the arc and seven of ten from the free throw line. He added two steals on the defensive end. The former UConn star became just the second player in NBA history to post a 40-point triple-double while shooting at least 75% from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain. He's now also mentioned alongside David Robinson as the only Spurs player to ever record a 40-point triple-double. Related, he became the third-youngest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat, behind only LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

“He's already up there as one of the best players in the league, so thank God there's still room to improve,” Wemby added of the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Castle helped guide San Antonio to a 3-0 record from February 4 through 7, averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and three steals in 26.7 minutes per game, while shooting 63% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. The Covington, Georgia, also had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 26 minutes in a win vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. The next night, he registered 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in just 21 minutes off the bench in a road win at Dallas.

“I mean, for sure the best game of his career so far. It's amazing,” Wembanyama said following the 40-12-12 outing, which marked the Spurs second victory in three nights vs. the Mavs.

Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama share more than nickname

A two-time Western Conference Player of the Week, Wemby and Castle have become known as “Area 51.” A moniker based off each player's jersey number, it appears to fit perfectly considering Wembanyama's “Alien” nickname.

On the night Castle experienced the rarest of performances, especially for someone as young as 21, the 7-foot-5 generational talent's night was pedestrian by comparison – and by his own standards. Wemby scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

“He played the right way and he capitalized on the defense's choices and he made them pay for it,” the 2023 first overall draft pick said of Castle's outing that same night.

“I thought he was absolutely phenomenal all night with his pace, being in attack mode and balancing all of it at the same time,” Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson added about the squad's 2024 first-round draft pick.

The one area in which Castle didn't shine? His banging of a center court drum in what's becoming a Spurs tradition after wins at home.

“Has some range to get better for sure,” Wembanyama chuckled about his teammate's first time doing the honors.

Atlanta Hawks standout Jalen Johnson won the Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.