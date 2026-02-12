Victor Wembanyama covers up the mistakes his San Antonio Spurs teammates make on the floor. That 7-foot-5 frame erases would-be easy shot attempts in the lane once opposing players get by their defenders. Off the court, the generational talent is proving even more valuable.

With the Spurs' release of Jeremy Sochan, the Silver and Black no longer have a single player on their roster from the 2021 and 2022 drafts. They missed badly on their first pick in 2019 as well.

Thank You Jeremy pic.twitter.com/5HKRFGW60X — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 11, 2026

In considering options for Jeremy Sochan leading up to the NBA trade deadline, the organization put him on the injury report in every game leading up to decision day. And though the ninth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft wasn't part of the rotation for most of the season, there was some expectation the contending Spurs would keep him on the roster once he cleared February 5.

Instead, the team waived the former Baylor Bear, who appeared in 28 of their 53 games, averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and an assist in 12.8 minutes. In three and a half seasons in the Alamo City, Sochan averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.3 minutes.

Jeremy Sochan the latest Spurs draft pick to depart

The Polish-American Sochan, who grew up in England, was the headliner of a draft class that netted the Spurs three first-round picks four years ago. They took Malaki Branham with the 20th spot and Blake Wesley at 25 that June. Over this past summer, both were dealt to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kelly Olynyk. Include Kennedy Chandler, whom the team selected in that second round but never stuck with, and the organization has nothing to show from that draft.

Their 2021 Draft proved worse. With the 12th pick that year, they swung at Josh Primo; the youngest player who attended college to play in the NBA. After a rookie year in which Primo spent most of his days with the G League's Austin Spurs, the franchise suddenly released the Alabama alum in October of 2022. A short time later, it was revealed that Primo had allegedly exposed himself to several women. There are no remaining Spurs from that draft either, as Joe Wieskamp was cut the following summer.

The longest tenured Spur on the roster, Keldon Johnson, joined the team as the 29th overall pick in 2019. But KJ wasn't the first player San Antonio took that summer. That honor went Luka Šamanić at 19. A project, the 6-foot-10 forward struggled through two years with the organization and was a final cut before the 2021-'22 campaign.

Among the players available when the Spurs made the aforementioned choices: Trey Murphy III, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Johnson, Jalen Williams, Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren.

The Victor Wembanyama effect

Of course, the what-ifs also have to account for Wemby. With guys like Murphy III, Jalen Williams and Walker Kessler in the fold, the Spurs probably wouldn't have been bad enough to finish tied for the second-worst record in the league in 2022-'23.

Now, they sport the second-best record in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star Break.

Thanks to a successful 2024 draft that ushered in Stephon Castle, the second overall pick this past June (became Dylan Harper), and some shrewd front-office moves, San Antonio is not only a contender now but should be one for years to come.

Since winning Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, the rest appears to be history.