On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs continued their winning ways with a comfortable road victory over the Golden State Warriors thanks to a late surge. While Victor Wembanyama didn't have quite the dominant performance he had the previous night against the Los Angeles Lakers, he still poured in an efficient 26 points in the win.

Now, Wembanyama will be staying in California for the upcoming All-Star game, and recently, he revealed what he is most excited about regarding the festivities.

“Going to bed one hour later,” said Wembanyama on ESPN's postgame interview after the Warriors game, per MrBuckBuck on X, formerly Twitter.

Wembanyama has indeed made it known that he prefers to stick to an early bedtime and read at night, so the All-Star weekend festivities in Los Angeles will provide a departure from that routine.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama has certainly earned his spot in the big game with his play this year, establishing himself as a consensus top-five player in the NBA, and far and away the league's best defender.

His offense isn't too shabby either, as it took Wembanyama just five minutes to put 17 points on the board in Tuesday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers' backups. Wembanyama would end up finishing that game with 40 points, not having to do much in the second half due to the game's blowout nature.

Overall, the Spurs have had a great season so far in 2025-26, currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference, and having already beaten the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on four separate occasions this season.

Wembanyama will almost assuredly get his first taste of playoff basketball this season, and it will be interesting to see how this young Spurs team adjusts to the changes in the game that take place around that time of year.

Before that, however, Wembanyama will put his talents on display during the All-Star game on Sunday.